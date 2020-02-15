Live Now
Opelousas traffic stop for tint ends with a firearms charge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A previously convicted felon was arrested last night (Feb. 14) after police witnessed him throw a firearm from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Peter Jones, 25, of Opelousas was being pulled over for having illegal tint on his window. As he was stopping, officers saw a .40 caliber pistol thrown from vehicle. Jones was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Opelousas Police are aggressively trying to remove illegal weapons from the streets, to attempt and curb the associated gun violence,” said Opelousas Police Major Mark Guillory. ” Anyone with information regarding illegal weapons or violent crime is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, or email tips to crimetips@opelousaspd.com.”

