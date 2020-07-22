Opelousas suspect faces carnal knowledge, juvenile porn charges after allegedly threatening to post nude photo on social media

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly threatened to post photos of his teenage ex-girlfriend on social media.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on July 20, 2020, deputies responded to a complaint of a disturbance between the suspect, identified as Dwayne Thomas, and a juvenile girl under 16 years old.

The juvenile said she was at her home when Thomas stopped his vehicle in front of her driveway and demanded her cell phone. When she refused to give it to him, Thomas reportedly approached the girl and forcibly took the phone by allegedly twisting her hand, authorities said.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the juvenile had been in a relationship with the suspect.

“The juvenile also stated that Thomas had a nude picture of her and forced her into a sexual relationship by threatening to publish the photo on social media,” Guidroz said in a statement Wednesday.

Thomas reportedly admitted to a sexual relationship with the teen and to the possession of nude photos. He was then booked in at the St. Landry Parish Jail and given a bond of $38,500.

He faces charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, juvenile pornography, criminal damage to property, cruelty to a juvenile, simple robbery and criminal damage to property.