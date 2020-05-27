Opelousas shooting victim dies after two weeks in hospital

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police have confirmed that a man who was shot earlier this month has died.

29-year-old Nakia White of Opelousas was injured in a shooting on May 15 and had been in the hospital until he died Tuesday, police spokesperson Mark Guidry said.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Guidry said neither the juvenile or anyone else has been officially charged in the shooting that resulted in White’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest are expected, Guidry said.