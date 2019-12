OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police in Opelousas are investigating a shooting on Planters Street that occurred earlier today (Dec. 13).

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, one victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He added there is no more information on the shooting or a suspect at this time, though investigations are continuing.

