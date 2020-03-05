Opelousas Police urging public to come forward with any information on kidnapping suspect Phillip DeWoody

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Investigator PFC Michael Hidalgo explains it’s obvious Phillip DeWoody of Ville Platte would know the areas where’s he’s accused of kidnapping two women; one who’s body was found in St. Landry Parish.

“He’s lived in Ville Platte for a while and I am sure that he knew the area from riding around. He lived here after he left there. He knew this area just from riding around,” Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo says he can’t speak on the Ville Platte investigation. He states that in the Opelousas case where the woman reported DeWoody kidnapped her and then let her go; it appears to be a chance encounter.

“He saw her walking and I guess he decided to try and pull her into the car and he did what he had to do,” Hidalgo added.

Investigators are doing what they have to do.

Hidalgo suspects there maybe other victims and he’s urging people to come forward with any information.

“If they were attempted to be abducted or something did occur and they just didn’t tell anyone, we want them to come forward. We want to have as much on this guy as we can gather,” Hidalgo added.

