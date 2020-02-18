Police: Man dies after being stabbed by son

UPDATE: A man allegedly stabbed by his son Tuesday on Patsy Street in Opelousas, has died, police confirm.
Charges for 30-year-old Alphonso Andrus will be upgraded to manslaughter, Chief Martin McClendon said.
OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY)- Officers are investigating a stabbing in the 600 block of Patsy Street in Opelousas.
OPD Chief Martin McLendon said a suspect, identified as Alphonso Andrus, 30, allegedly stabbed his father.
The victim remains hospitalized, the chief said. His condition is unknown. Andrus was placed into custody Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.