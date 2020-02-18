Breaking News
Police: Man dies after being stabbed by son

by: KLFY Staff

UPDATE: A man allegedly stabbed by his son Tuesday on Patsy Street in Opelousas, has died, police confirm.

Charges for 30-year-old Alphonso Andrus will be upgraded to manslaughter, Chief Martin McClendon said.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY)- Officers are investigating a stabbing in the 600 block of Patsy Street in Opelousas.

OPD Chief Martin McLendon said a suspect, identified as Alphonso Andrus, 30, allegedly stabbed his father.

Alphonso Andrus (OPD)

The victim remains hospitalized, the chief said. His condition is unknown. Andrus was placed into custody Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

