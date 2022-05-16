OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are asking for the community’s help locating 16-year-old Alaya Robinson. Alaya was reported missing on Saturday, May 14 by her mother after a disagreement. Alaya is approximately 5’5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and black & white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Alaya Robinson’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337)-948-TIPS or through the P3 mobile app.