Opelousas Police search for 16-year-old runaway missing since Friday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are searching for a 16-year-old who ran away from home sometime around 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say they received a complaint from the mother of Caelen Voss that her son left home without permission.

He has left home without consent on several other occasions, police said.

The case is being investigated as a child being absent from home with consent, police said.

He may possibly be in a surrounding city, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Dept. at 337-948-2500

