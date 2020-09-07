Opelousas police respond to two shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police have responded to two shooting complaints on Sunday.

Just before 7:00 PM Officers were called to the 200 block of Oleander St. regarding a person who had been shot who was at that residence. Upon arrival officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. It was determined that the shooting actual occurred just out of the city limits of Opelousas.

The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office was notified and is currently investigating that incident.

Then later in the evening officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Narrow St. regarding the shooting of a man. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the face area. It is believed that the shooting was a result of a disturbance between family members.

A suspect in currently being questioned by investigators. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting has also been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing