Opelousas police asking for help identifying retail theft suspects

Opelousas police asking for the public’s help with identifying retail theft suspects.

On Saturday, April 10th at about 10:10 a.m. two suspects entered the Racetrack store on East Landry St. and stole over $8,000.00 in cigarettes and liquor.

OPD Patrol Division Commander, Major Mark Guidry reports the suspects were observed getting into a smoke gray Dodge Challenger.

On Friday, April 9th around 9:00 a.m. two suspects went into the Lowes Store on East Landry St. and were able to steal approximately $1,200.00 of garden power tools.

According to police, the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Tacoma with no license plate.

Opelousas Police say anyone with any information related to these incidents, or any other crime contact the OPD at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com — or— through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.