Opelousas police asking for help identifying retail theft suspects

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Opelousas police asking for the public’s help with identifying retail theft suspects.

On Saturday, April 10th at about 10:10 a.m. two suspects entered the Racetrack store on East Landry St. and stole over $8,000.00 in cigarettes and liquor.

OPD Patrol Division Commander, Major Mark Guidry reports the suspects were observed getting into a smoke gray Dodge Challenger.

On Friday, April 9th around 9:00 a.m. two suspects went into the Lowes Store on East Landry St. and were able to steal approximately $1,200.00 of garden power tools.

According to police, the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Tacoma with no license plate.

Opelousas Police say anyone with any information related to these incidents, or any other crime contact the OPD at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com — or— through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar