Opelousas police need help identifying car burglary suspects

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas police need the public’s help identifying two potential suspects in a rash of recent car burglaries.

Police say the burglaries occurred before dawn Monday, mostly in the Park Vista area of Opelousas.

Submitted surveillance video shows two suspects approaching a vehicle, and then later allegedly taking items from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding these burglaries or who may have additional video surveillance video is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS.

All tips will remain anonymous, police said.