Opelousas Police make three arrests in shooting of sleeping 10-year-old, female in vehicle

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two Opelousas men and a juvenile have been arrested for a pair of drive-by shootings, one of which ended with a 10-year-old being shot in the neck while he slept in his bedroom on S. Oak St.

Police say that shooting is also related to a second shooting from the same night in which a female victim was shot in her own car on Lincoln St.

Leon Raymond Senegal, 23, of Opelousas, faces charges of assault by drive-by shooting, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Deondrea Arthurlee, 20, of Opelousas, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal carrying of weapons.

A 15-year-old male was also charged with assault by drive-by shooting and attempted first-degree murder.

Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said these investigations and others are ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking that anyone with any additional information contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.