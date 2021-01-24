Opelousas police looking for suspect in death of man found by railroad tracks

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a man near the railroad tracks in the area of N. Market and Cheney Streets Saturday night.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said an officer on patrol heard gunshots, and arrived to find 37-year-old Kelly Guidry of Opelousas lying next to the railroad tracks.

He was responsive when police arrived, but was unable to relay any information.

After being transported to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries just before midnight, McLendon said.

The chief said whoever was responsible for the shooting opened fire that struck the victim three times and a nearby home and SUV.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

All tips can remain anonymous, police said.