Opelousas Police looking for information in possible attempted child abduction

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a situation in which a man attempted to pick up a 3-year-old child at the Walmart Super Center.

According to Major Mark Guidry, the man — who has only been identified as a black male — briefly picked up a three-year-old child he was not related to. The suspect immediately put the child down when witnesses say he noticed other persons nearby.

“The suspect then allegedly told the family members of the child that he was only playing,” said Guidry in a press release.

It is unknown what the suspect’s intent was, though Guidry confirmed he had no valid reason to make contact with the child. The family also did not know the suspect. Review of surveillance video indicated to police that the suspect may have been under the influence at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.

