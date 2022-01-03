Opelousas Police looking for armed robbery suspect

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police need the public’s help finding someone suspected of armed robbery of a Game Stop on Creswell Ln.

According to Opelousas Police, the robbery occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. The suspect is described as a large build, black male, armed with a handgun. Investigators say the suspect appears to have the same body as the suspect involved in a recent Game Stop robbery in Lafayette. Opelousas Police investigators will be coordinating with area agencies to see if there are other similarities.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to these robberies or information related to the pictured person to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com

You can also provide information through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.