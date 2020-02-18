Opelousas Police: Loaded gun falls down teen’s pant leg during questioning

Breaking News
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police have arrested a 16-year-old male who allegedly tossed a loaded .32 caliber handgun that had fallen down his pant leg during questioning by police.

It happened Tuesday morning, according to Police Chief Martin McClendon.

The teen was riding a bicycle when he was stopped by a patrolling officer who began questioning him about not being in school.

During questioning, McClendon said, the loaded handgun fell from the teens pant leg, and in a apparent panic he then tossed the weapon under a car.

The officer was able to secure the weapon and during his arrest, McClendon said, the teen was found in possession of marijuana.

Charges for the teen include possession of schedule I drugs, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, illegal carrying of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

“Kids not in school when they should be is truancy and we are working with the District Attorney’s Office to address this major problem.” McClendon said.

Louisiana State Law mandates compulsory school attendance and students are expected to be in attendance every school day scheduled by the local school board until their eighteenth (18th) birthday. 

The only exception to the attendance regulation shall be extenuating circumstances that are verified by the Principal and School Counselor including personal illness, death in family (not to exceed one week) natural catastrophe and/or disaster, participation in school-approved activity which necessitates student being away from school (These activities will be reviewed by personnel for educational appropriateness) absence for the observance of recognized holidays of the child’s own faith.

