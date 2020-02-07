Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Opelousas Police investigating shots fired after vehicle hit by gunfire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE, 2:06 p.m.: Opelousas Police report they have located Isaac Thomas and are interviewing him.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday just after 12:00 noon in the 600 block of Prudhomme Ln.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Officers are trying to locate Issac Thomas, who they say is the owner of the vehicle that was struck by the gunfire and a person of interest.

If anyone has any information, please call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories