UPDATE: Opelousas Police investigating shots fired after vehicle hit by gunfire

UPDATE, 2:06 p.m.: Opelousas Police report they have located Isaac Thomas and are interviewing him.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday just after 12:00 noon in the 600 block of Prudhomme Ln.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Officers are trying to locate Issac Thomas, who they say is the owner of the vehicle that was struck by the gunfire and a person of interest.

If anyone has any information, please call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.