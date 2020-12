OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Saturday.

Police Chief Martin Mclendon said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Patsy Street shortly after 8 p.m.

He said when police arrived on scene they found a deceased male victim who had been shot and killed.

Mclendon did not release any information on a potential suspect or suspects at this time.