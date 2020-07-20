COVID-19 daily updates

Opelousas Police investigating early morning shooting that left 1 seriously injured

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Opelousas.

Major Mark Guidry with Opelousas Police says the incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Statesman Road.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Family members tell News 10 that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Guidry says a suspect or motive has not been identified at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

