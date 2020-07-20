Opelousas Police investigating early morning shooting that left 1 seriously injured

A tropical wave located near Cuba will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week where it has a low likelihood for development. The National Hurricane Center has placed a 20% chance that this disturbance develops into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days.

We are not expecting anything fully tropical to organize from this wave but some impacts are still possible for Acadiana. Starting on Thursday, showers and storms will become more widespread and we could see heavy tropical rains from a few storms. As of this time, we don't expect any major impacts for Acadiana.