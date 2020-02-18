Opelousas police cracks down on illegal weapons

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) — Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says his department is taking the necessary steps to stop gun violence.

He says officers are going beyond their normal duties to try and stop crime by eliminating illegal weapons.

Chief McLendon says, “Officers who are on their regular day off from work are coming in, teaming up in groups of four, and going out to combat these firearms.”

Chief McLendon says it was the city’s concern that prompted his department to take action against illegal weapons and gun violence in the streets.

“People are speaking up. We’ve had some drive-by shootings. The concerns are raised. We need to be more proactive than reactive,” McLendon adds.

Chief McLendon is asking for the public’s help to stop gun violence by sharing any information they may have by phone or on the department’s Facebook page.

McLendon explains, “We are going to put a big dent in crime if we establish information about illegal activity.”