Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Opelousas police cracks down on illegal weapons

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) — Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says his department is taking the necessary steps to stop gun violence.

He says officers are going beyond their normal duties to try and stop crime by eliminating illegal weapons.

Chief McLendon says, “Officers who are on their regular day off from work are coming in, teaming up in groups of four, and going out to combat these firearms.”

Chief McLendon says it was the city’s concern that prompted his department to take action against illegal weapons and gun violence in the streets.

“People are speaking up. We’ve had some drive-by shootings. The concerns are raised. We need to be more proactive than reactive,” McLendon adds.

Chief McLendon is asking for the public’s help to stop gun violence by sharing any information they may have by phone or on the department’s Facebook page.

McLendon explains, “We are going to put a big dent in crime if we establish information about illegal activity.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Low clouds and fog. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with some evening fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies with some evening fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar