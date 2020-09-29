Opelousas Police Chief warns residents, ‘We are not playing around, gun violence will end’

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says gun violence and shootings in the city need to come to a stop.

Not only do they need to stop, he says, they will stop with plans from the department to take guns off the streets.



“We live in a culture where guns are always at the top of the list,” continues McLendon.

Officers responded to Opelousas General Hospital, Saturday night, after receiving a call about a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound.

31-year-old Tyana Thomas was five months pregnant and died at the hospital.



McLendon adds, “The investigation shows that this happened after a struggle with a gun.”



24-year-old Maleke Guillory is charged with two counts of negligent homicide.

However Chief McLendon says this death and arrest could have been avoided.



“It’s not the firearm that harms anybody, it’s the hands the gun falls into,” says McLendon.



Trying to avoid another death to an alleged accidental shooting, Chief McLendon says the department is working to clean up the city’s streets



“We are not playing around. Gun violence will come to an end,” McLendon explains.

Chief McLendon reminds residents, ‘if you see something, say something’.

He says all callers will remain anonymous.