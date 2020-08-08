Opelousas police chief looking to eliminate gun violence and remove illegal weapons

(KLFY)- Opelousas Police Department is looking to get rid of illegal weapons and ongoing gun violence in the city.

Chief Martin McLendon with Opelousas Police Department says, “We had an increase then things settled down after making several arrests but over the last two day, we are seeing a surge again.”

He is warning residents about what he sees as an increase in shootings and gun violence among young adults.



“The problem we are facing in Opelousas and all of Acadiana, is young people armed and dangerous that are randomly shooting,” Chief McLendon adds.



Chief McLendon says his department is working to remove illegal weapons and combat violence from the streets in an effort to make surrounding communities safer.



“We have to get weapons out the hands of young people. Some it’s not illegal for them to have, it’s illegal what they are doing with them, continues Chief McLendon.



In his department, he says, there will be some changes in how officers fight the ongoing shootings in neighborhoods.



McLendon explains, “We are putting an impact team on the streets who are going to “hit these people in the gut” where it hurts.”



Chief McLendon asks residents to get involved.

He says he and his officers cannot clean up the streets without community help.



McLendon says, “I’m pleading with people to call. We solve a lot of crimes with help. Trust me in the process.”