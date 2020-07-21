Opelousas Police Chief addresses weekend gun violence spike

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon is addressing the city’s gun violence after a recent spike has people living in fear.

The Chief says he and his officers have a plan to put an end to the violence.

“The last few weeks we have been taking a lot of weapons off of the streets of Opelousas. We also understand that as quick as we take them off of the streets…they’re adding more to the streets.”

McClendon says he also realizes that the solution to stopping the violence goes further than just removing weapons off the street.

“The mission is not to necessarily take the guns, but to take the shooters off of the street.”

He says his department has made it a priority to eliminate gun violence in the city by taking extra steps.

“We’re gathering intelligence and video surveillance and starting today we are putting an impact team on the streets.”

Following a violent weekend that included four shootings, one of which injured a 10-year-old boy who was sleeping, McClendon says he has met with the victims family.

He says he was there to support them and to assure them that they will catch the suspect.

“We have to find a way to get their attention, to put those guns down and stop these senseless shootings.”

In the last nine days, Chief McClendon says he has received at least 30 complaints of shots fired within the city.