The Opelousas Police Department took to Facebook to announce the return of the Neighborhood Watch program for the city.

Chief Martin McLendon says the program will be coordinated by community volunteer, Joe Soileau.

To start a Neighborhood Watch in your neighborhood, you can contact the Opelousas Police Department by sending them a message through their Facebook page.