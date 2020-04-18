Opelousas pedestrian struck and killed on La. 182

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was struck and killed as he tried to cross LA. 182 near Linda Lane last night (April 17).

Ronald Hasselback, Jr., 50, of Opelousas was attempting to cross the northbound lane while dressed in dark clothing, according to Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. Hasselback was struck by a northbound 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Trace Lockett, 35, of Opelousas. Lockett was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to Gossen. She suffered no injuries and was properly restrained. Standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Hasselback was pronounced dead at the scene.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities — nearly 70 percent — occur at night, Gossen stated. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and not walking too close to roadways could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.