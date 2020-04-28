Opelousas PD: Teacher faces indecent behavior with a juvenile charge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a middle school teacher for allegedly attempting to lure students to his home for sex.

Taranza Arvie faces one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Additional charges are pending as detectives continue their investigation, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLedon said.

Arvie is accused of sending inappropriate text messages inviting minors to his home for alcohol in exchange for sex, the chief said.

This is a developing story.