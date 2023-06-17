OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 10 p.m. last night.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Henry Street. A home in the area was struck by several rounds of gunfire.

The home was occupied by several residents at the time of the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Witnesses say that the shot may have been fired from a small silver sedan that was in the area at the time of the shooting. A motive is unknown at this time.

This investigation is active and more details will be released as they become available.

If you have any information related to the shooting, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and may receive a $2,500 cash reward.