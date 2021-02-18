Opelousas, Parks mayors join growing group of municipalities asking people to curb water use

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The mayors of Opelousas and Parks joined a growing chorus of local municipalities asking residents to conserve water usage to avoid shutoffs as freezing temperatures return tonight.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said his city has made gains in increasing its water reserves, but the city is still at the edge of a water crisis.

“Again, we ask everyone not to drip or run their faucets,” said Alsandor. “We are still experiencing low pressures throughout the city. We are receiving a high volume of calls about more leaks which has a direct impact on the water pressure in the city. A boil advisory still remains in effect. I would like to thank the citizens of Opelousas for listening and responding in the positive manner they have done.

Parks Mayor Kevin J. Kately said that if customers do not cooperate by curbing water usage, “it may lead to further actions in the future.”

“If we work together as a team, we can surpass this,” said Kately in a press release this afternoon.

Both mayors asked residents to stop running their taps to allow water reserves to build back up.