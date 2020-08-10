Opelousas Opportunity Zone Asset Mapping Zoom Meeting

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Acadiana Planning Commission (APC) is hosting a virtual Opportunity Zone Asset Mapping Meeting for Opelousas, LA via Zoom.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6-7:30pm.

Community members of Opelousas are invited to attend a brief presentation by APC and give your feedback about the assets of your community and what you would like to see in future economic development.

Utilizing a methodology called “Asset Mapping,” the specific goals are to:

Establish the existing stock of the assets & capitals that constitute Opelousas’ current wealth.

Determine the future desires of the community in terms of investment & development.

Place the power of decision-making in the hands of the community members

Discover the strength of individuals and their capacities in the community of Opelousas to create an action plan that local organizations and partnerships can use to spur action.

This initiative is being led by Invest Acadiana, a partnership of One Acadiana, Acadiana Planning Commission, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Downtown Development Authority, Lafayette Consolidated Government and Community Foundation of Acadiana with the common goal of advancing Acadiana’s opportunity zones. Feedback and information gathered during this meeting will be used to inform the Opelousas Opportunity Zone Prospectus being developed by APC.

