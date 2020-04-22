Opelousas mayor provides statement on reopening of businesses

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas mayor Julius Alsandor provided a statement to News 10 regarding the reopening of business.

Here’s what Mayor Alsandor had to say:

Good afternoon citizens of Opelousas,



First, let me say I hope all is well with each of you and that you are safe and doing your

part in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As Mayor, I want to assure you that

I truly feel your pain in regards to the desperate need of having businesses in our city

and surrounding communities reopen in order to restart our economy; however, I must

make decisions related to this based on medical data provided to myself and the staff

here at the city hall.

The amount of deaths caused by COVID-19 is something that weighs on us each day.

As of this time, the number of people in our parish who have died from this virus is

reported to be twenty-nine (29). Though a high percentage is attributed to members of

the elderly population, the city must make decisions that are best for all our populations.

Through some of the emails that I have been receiving, I sense that many of you are

conscience of these facts. Currently, we are staying in close contact with our healthcare

professionals where we are meeting with and taking part in phone conferences daily,

typically three to four times a day. We will continue to do this to be able to address

these concerns and to implement some type of immediate response and/or actions to suit

our businesses and economy.

I am hoping that within the next day or two, the city will be able to provide you with

more information and details about the reopening of our business industry. I thank you

for your continued patience and understanding of the demands of my job. I can say

without hesitation, we will get through this together. May God continue to watch over

you and your families.

Respectfully,

Mayor Julius Alsandor