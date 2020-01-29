Live Now
Opelousas man killed in early morning house fire

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas fire officials say a house fire claimed the life of a 66-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Chief Charles Mason says firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Duson Avenue in Opelousas around 3:40 am. He says when they got there, a woman was outside the home and her husband was still trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the house and both were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The man, unfortunately, died from complications from the smoke inhalation.

The Chief says the cause of the fire is still undetermined. An investigation is ongoing.

