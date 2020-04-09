Opelousas man charged with Attempted Murder

1  of  2
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is behind bars charged with attempted murder.

Jaquey Hicks, 23, was arrested in connection with a shooting in February. Police say the suspect was responsible for the shooting that left three injured after an altercation with one of the victims.

During his arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia. Mr. Hicks was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

