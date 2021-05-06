Opelousas man charged in gun incident that injured 4-year-old

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a man after a gun incident injured a four-year-old on Thursday, according to Police Chief McLendon.

Jaqarious Guillory was charged with negligent injury and illegal carrying of a firearm. He was booked for these charges as well as several bench warrants out of city court.

Opelousas Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Coleman St. on Thursday. Police said that Guillory had the gun with him in a bathroom when a four-year-old took it into a bedroom and fired it. The child has a gunshot wound to a finger.