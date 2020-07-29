Opelousas man arrested on three counts of juvenile molestation

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is behind bars after he admitted to molesting juvenile family members to a mental health professional.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Chief Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux said in a Facebook post that Lewis Champagne II, 56, of Opelousas, was in a therapy session when he admitted to inappropriately touching a juvenile family member.

Follow-up investigations by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that Champagne had actually molested two juvenile family members. Champagne admitted to the incidents in text messages to the children’s mother and apologized for his behavior.

On Thursday, Champagne was booked on three counts of sexual battery and given a total bond of $36,000.