OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man ended up behind bars today (April 30) after a close family member reported a sexual assault.

Reginald Jackson, 58, of Opelousas, was charged with second-degree rape. He had previously been arrested in October 2019 on manslaughter charges in the death of his son.

Jackson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.