Opelousas man arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An 25-year-old Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with a May 5, 2020, shooting in Melville.

Devonte Edwards was already being treated for a gunshot he received in a separate shooting while he was under investigation in this case, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said.

On May 5, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Melville Police Department in investigating a shooting after an escalated argument between two witnesses and the suspect, identified as Devonte Edwards.

Edwards fled the crime scene and was arrested with the help of the US Marshal’s Office and housed at the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office.

He faces one count of attempted second degree murder. His bond was set at $50,000.

“I want the citizens of St. Landry Parish to know that I am committed to the safety of the entire parish. I will continue to do all I can to help our smaller law enforcement agencies when they need our assistance,” Guidroz said in a statement.