Opelousas man arrested for stealing money from elderly military veteran

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man is behind bars after police say he was taking money from an elderly military veteran through various illegal transactions.

Curley Charles, 51, of Opelousas, faces charges on 33 counts of forgery, 29 counts of monetary instrument abuse, theft in the amount of $51,703, attempted theft in the amount of $11,173 and exploitation of persons with infirmaties. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, and his bond had not yet been set as of press time.

The victim was described as being over the age of 90. The family discovered the illegal transactions after the victim had passed away. They found the transactions had been occurring over several months.