Opelousas man arrested for second-degree murder in stabbing death

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man faces second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another Opelousas man on Pujo St. this morning (June 18).

Christopher Coleman, 32, of Opelousas was arrested this afternoon for the death of Aaron Charles, Jr., 56, of Opelousas.

Investigators were called to the scene at around midnight this morning. Coleman and Charles allegedly had a confrontation over money. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Charles suffering from multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

Mr. Coleman was taken into custody after a brief struggle after being found in a abandoned residence near the scene of the altercation, according to Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry. Coleman could not immediately be interivewed due to intoxication. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

