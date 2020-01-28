Breaking News
Opelousas man accused of intentionally exposing victim to HIV

by: KLFY Staff

Lucas Richardson (SLPSO)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Investigators said they believe a 28-year-old Opelousas man knowingly exposed a victim to HIV.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Richardson was arrested in connection with failing to notify a prospective relationship partner to the possible exposure to HIV.

He allegedly did not disclose the information prior to having sexual intercourse with the victim, authorities said.

“When the victim became aware of the possible health threat, she went to the hospital to be tested. All results were negative,” SLPSO spokesperson Chief Dep. Eddie Thibodeaux said.

While in custody on unrelated charges, Richardson was charged with intentional exposure to HIV and was given a $3,500 bond.

