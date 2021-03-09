Opelousas, Lafayette men among those arrested on arson charges by State Fire Marshal’s Office

UPDATE, 3/9: Eunice Police are looking for a teen wanted for Sunday's shooting in the 300 block of N. 7th St.

Jasten Thomas, 19, of Eunice, is wanted on four counts of attempted second-degree murder. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Thomas, along with a still-unidentified suspect, allegedly fired multiple shots toward a vehicle, which was occupied by three people. One person standing outside the car, Jeno Holocomb, 19, of Eunice, was shot three times and the vehicle was hit at least once, rupturing the fuel tank. The people inside the vehicle were unharmed.