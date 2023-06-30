OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas residents are waiting for help after reporting that holes in their roadway are leading to flood waters damaging the foundation of their home.

“It never dries up, it’s just like that. I don’t know what to do anymore,” said Cynthia Joseph, an Opelousas homeowner affected by the water.

Joseph says the water started flowing from a hole in the road almost six years ago. While the city initially attempted to patch the holes, Joseph says each attempt failed and the water was eventually left to flow.

As water continues to spill onto the road, Joseph says there are days the water reaches the foundation of her home, damaging her water pipes.

“2 months ago, I had to pay an almost $500 water bill because the water unglued the pipes under my house with the moisture. It’s just miserable with all that water; it causes snakes, spiders, roaches and it’s just not sanitary,” Joseph explained.

Joseph says she made multiple attempts to contact the city for help. “I’ve been calling the water department; they connect me to the mayor’s office. I leave messages after messages after messages, he has never returned my call.”

As the water continues to cause issues, Joseph hopes for the roads to be repaired so she can stop worrying about further damages. But with many residents across the city experiencing water-related issues, it may take time for workers to fix the problem.

“I would like for it to be fixed nicely where there is no water leaking, I can come sit out here and not have to look at all that. I just want to see the street done like it’s supposed to be done,” Joseph said.