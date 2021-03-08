Opelousas High teacher faces simple battery charge after allegedly assaulting student who wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ sweatshirt

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The Opelousas Police Department has confirmed with News 10 that a female teacher at Opelousas High School has been charged with one count of simple battery on a student.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said Patricia Brignac has been accused of “involvement in an incident where a student, wearing a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt, was grabbed and pushed.”

The student’s parents complained to school administrators who contacted police, McClendon said.

Opelousas High Principal Ricky Julien Sr. could not be reached for comment by news time.

Chief McLendon said an initial investigation has revealed that Brignac approached the student and asked that he remove the shirt because it was not allowed on campus.

“When the student advised that he had been given permission by a member of the school staff, Brignac allegedly grabbed the student’s shirt and pushed him,” McLendon said.

She was issued a summons and must appear before a judge on the charge, McLendon said.

Stand Black co-founder and local community activist Jamal Taylor said, “Once again we have an incident that highlights the pervasive nature of racism in our community. It is a shame that our children cannot be safe to express that their lives matter without fear of assault by those entrusted to protect them.”