Opelousas High School to go virtual for one week beginning Monday Nov. 30

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas High School has reportedly shifted to temporary virtual learning, effective Monday, November 30 until Friday, December 4.

In a November 28 email to parents, which was obtained by KLFY, Principal Ricky Julien said that all students would do full virtual learning through December 4.

He said students should log into their google classroom from home at their normal schedule class times.

Breakfast and lunch will be distributed each day from 10:45 am until 12:45 pm under the bus ramp, Julien said in the email.

The December 1 open house for parents will continue as scheduled except that parents will now drive thru and pick up report cards between 2 and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar