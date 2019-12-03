1  of  2
Opelousas has its own version of Monopoly

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The city of Opelousas has its own customized version of the classic board game Monopoly.

In Opelousas-Opoly, players roll dice for a chance to land on and purchase local businesses and organizations, such as Go Ask Alice, Andrepoint Printing, CLECO, and other businesses or organizations tied to the city.

Players can choose from several locally inspired silver game pieces including a hot pepper, an open book, a juke box, the locomotive, the race horse and the classic car.

The game is played just like regular Monopoly but has a hometown flare.

The dreaded “jail” in the classic Parker Brothers version of the game is replaced by a “GO TO “Tony Chachere’s ” spice business.

“Free Parking” is replaced by an invitation to the “Chamber of Commerce 100th Celebration” event.

The much hyped Boardwalk and Park Place properties have been replaced by historic land marks in the city.

Players who successfully make it around the board can collect $200 but not before they visit the law office of Morrow, Morrow, Ryan, Bassett & Haik.

“The game was created for the city in conjunction with the 300th celebration of its existence,” Tourism Director Melanie Lebouef said.

” The player cards give interesting information about the city’s rich history over the years,” Lebouef said.

Anyone who wants to purchase a game, can do so by visiting the Opelousas Tourism Center, Back in Time Restaurant, or the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center.

The cost is $30.

