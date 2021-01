OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The first New Year’s baby born in Opelousas arrived at Opelousas General Hospital at 7:06 a.m.

Nakia Pitre and Dontae Sonnier welcomed their adorable newborn son, Royale Blehu Sonnier shortly after sunrise.

Royale weighed in at 5 lbs and 2 ounces.

He has three brothers and three sisters who are anxiously awaiting his arrival at home.