OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas General Hospital will be receiving another round of COVID-19 vaccines.

President and CEO Ken Cochran says they have been notified that another 300 first dose rounds of the vaccine should arrive next week.

He say the vaccine will be administered at the Opelousas Civic Center on Thursday, February 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A link to schedule an appointment and find out if you qualify, can be found here.