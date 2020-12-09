Opelousas firefighters’ request for pay raise extinguished for now

Opelousas firefighters and first reponders at the scene of a house fire on Jake Drive in 2019. (Freddie Herpin/Daily World)

ST. LANDRY, La. (Daily World/The Daily World)- A request by Opelousas firefighters for an hourly pay raise estimated to cost $387,000 annually is being extinguished — at least for now — until city officials further examine the city’s operating budget more closely.

Opelousas Fire Department Chief Charles Mason, accompanied by 10 firefighters, many of whom arrived at Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting in two firetrucks, is asking the city to consider adding $2 an hour to firefighters’ base pay of $9.50 in order to compete with other municipal departments in St. Landry and Lafayette parishes.

Mason told the board during a lengthy presentation that he wants Opelousas firefighters to earn at least $11.50 as their base pay rate, which he said might attract more candidates to a department that he said is in need of six more recruits.

Support for Mason’s request was backed by Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, who told the board that what the Opelousas firefighters are now earning is embarrassing.

“Something needs to be done for the firemen,” said McLendon, who added that the entry level pay for all city workers also needs to be addressed at some point.

