Man and his dog killed in overnight fire in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: Authorities said a man and his dog were killed in an overnight fire in Opelousas. The victim has been identified as Richard Trent Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: The Opelousas Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Elementary Lane near S. Market Street.

According to Fire Chief Charles Mason, a fatality has been reported. No other details have been released at this time.

