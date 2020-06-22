Breaking News
Updated LDH data on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Opelousas Deputy Marshal charged with domestic violence against dating partner

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A deputy marshal for the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office has been arrested following an alleged weekend domestic violence incident against a dating partner.

According to Opelousas Police, the incident happened June 20, around 1 a.m. when officers responded to a complaint of domestic violence in the 1200 blk of Cherbourg Street.

An investigation determined that a female victim had been reportedly involved in a physically abusive relationship with the suspect identified as Roland Shello, police said.

Shello is accused of physically assaulting the victim, holding her against her will, and threatening her with a handgun, police said.

He was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, battery on a dating partner and aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail under Gwen’s Law, with no bond.

Gwen’s Law requires that a court conduct a hearing to assess the feasibility of granting bail to a person arrested on domestic abuse charges. 

Deputy Marshal Easton Shelvin said Shello has been terminated from the Marshal’s Office.

