Opelousas City Marshal’s Office recieves updated equipment

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — There are updated body cameras in the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office thanks to a generous donation from one of there own.

With new equipment in the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office, law enforcement officers tell News Ten these upgrades will allow them to better serve and protect the people in Opelousas.

Deputy Louis Armstrong says, “Camera systems are very important for every officer. We have to build trust and it’s for our safety as well as the community’s safety.”

The Opelousas City Marshal’s Office received sixteen new body cameras through a donation from Deputy Marshal Chris Eubank.

Deputy Eubank is a nineteen-time world champion boxer.

Two years ago, he was deputized into the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office.

He says the updated equipment is essential to the everyday work of the deputies and the communities they serve.

Chris Eubank adds, “The body cameras are an asset to the Marshals. I hope they send a message that Marshal Mouton is a man for the community.”

Marshal Paul Mouton explains the importance of a working body camera and the security it provides for everyone involved in a police stop.

“The only thing we have is body cameras and each other. Everyone’s life will be protected with one of these,” Marshal Mouton explains.

